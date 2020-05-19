Virginia Lacrosse: ‘Hoos add Merrimack grad transfer Charlie Bertrand for 2021 season

The Virginia men’s lacrosse program has added grad transfer attackman Charlie Bertrand of Merrimack College.

Bertrand will have one year of eligibility for the Cavaliers and will be eligible in 2021.

“The University of Virginia is fortunate to have Charlie Bertrand committed to joining our institution,” said UVA coach Lars Tiffany. “An outstanding mechanical engineering student at Merrimack, Charlie has demonstrated strong academic prowess in the collegiate classroom. He is an ideal candidate for what we must replace on the field with the graduation of Michael Kraus, which is a powerful left-handed attackman with both the capacity to score goals in bunches and the vision to find open teammates, as he has proven time and again at Merrimack College. A two-time captain for the Warriors, Charlie has extensive experience as a both a leader and champion.”

Bertrand (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) is a two-time DII National Player of the Year and finished his Merrimack career with 210 goals and 64 assists, helping MC to the 2018 and 2019 NCAA DII titles.

Merrimack made the jump to Division I in 2020 and Bertrand led MC with 18 goals and 23 points in the shortened 2020 season. He was a three-time USILA All-American at the NCAA DII level, including first-team honors in 2018 and 2019, while also being named the DII Attackman of the Year.

Bertrand earned a degree from Merrimack College in mechanical engineering.

Information from Virginia Athletics

