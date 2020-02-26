Virginia Lacrosse: #8 ‘Hoos fight off High Point, 18-15

Eighth-ranked Virginia needed a late 3-0 run to escape a High Point upset bid in an 18-15 win Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

High Point (1-4) tied the game, 15-15, on a Devon Buckshot goal with 9:32 left in the game.

It would stay there until the 2:57 mark when Ian Laviano started the run with a goal that put the ‘Hoos back on top. UVA (3-1) won the ensuing faceoff, and in transition Jared Conners found Michael Kraus with 2:38 left in regulation.

Kraus scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left to cap the run and secure the win.

The Panthers opened the game on a 4-1 lead after Dalton Sulver scored with 7:09 left in the first quarter. UVA responded quickly with a 9-1 run, taking a commanding 10-5 lead with 4:31 left in the second quarter.

Kraus scored twice during the run and Payton Cormier finished off his first-quarter hat trick.

High Point utilized an 8-3 run to tie the game, 13-13, as time expired in the third quarter. UVA and HPU traded goals on the way to a 15-15 tie, setting up UVA’s final run.

