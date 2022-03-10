Virginia, James Madison, schedule football game for 2023 season

Virginia and James Madison will meet in football for a single game in 2023 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9.

It marks the first contest between the two Commonwealth schools since the 1983 season. Virginia leads the all-time series 2-1. All three previous games have been held at UVA.

Virginia won the initial game between the two programs, 69-9, in 1979. In 1982 the Dukes defeated the Cavaliers 21-17. In the last meeting, UVA prevailed 21-14 during the 1983 campaign.

The Cavaliers are also scheduled to host William & Mary (Sept. 2) and play at Maryland (Sept. 16) in non-conference contests in 2023.