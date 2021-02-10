Virginia is for Lovers: 5 of the best spots in Virginia for an iconic marriage proposal

Any guy can get down on one knee anywhere and ask their partner to marry him, so if you want to step it up, here are a few spots sure to make for a memorable proposal in the State of Lovers.

1. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

This place is known for its picture-perfect scenery. For couples who love nature and gardening, this is the perfect spot to get engaged, whether it’s in front of the main atrium or the middle of a field of your partner’s favorite flowers. Some nights, they install lights across the garden which make for a beautiful and romantic backdrop to your proposal. You can even make the location extra special and hold your wedding there.

2. Assateague Island

Assateague Island is great for couples who love water activities and long walks along the beach. You can also go camping here and ride horses along the sand. You can walk along the beach and have a romantic picnic set up for you where you can have a nice meal before you get down on one knee.

3. Appalachian Trail

If you and your partner love hiking, you can mask the proposal as a fun hike across the Appalachian Trail. The views are breathtaking and you can easily lead them to a spot where you can ask the all-important question. McAfee’s Knob is a bit of a climb, but if you reach the top before nightfall, it would be amazing to get engaged by the cliffs with the color of the sunset all around you.

4. The Omni Homestead Resort

For couples who are fans of old architecture, The Homestead is a National Historic Landmark that dates back to pre-American Revolution. You can take your partner here under the guise of a short vacation away from the bustle of the city, then pop the question in one of the many romantic spots onsite. There are various activities available, from falconry to horseback riding, so it’s also great for animal lovers.

5. Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards

This location offers a great view of the Blue Ridge mountains. Start with some wine and a great meal at their in-house restaurant then continue with a stroll along the grass. The foggy mountains are a great backdrop to your big moment.

6. LOVEworks signs

Part of Virginia’s state-wide branding efforts is a series of art installations that spell out “LOVE”. There are over 200 of these signs in Virginia, so pick one in a location that’s relevant to you as a couple.

Of course, the location is only one part of the proposal. You also need to find the best ring to suit the moment. There are many jewelers in Virginia, and online shopping makes finding the perfect ring even easier. However, for a romantic touch, you can personalize an engagement ring through services like willyou.net. Once you’ve locked in the ring and the spot, all that’s left for you to do is to propose.

