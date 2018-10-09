Virginia Institute of Autism names Jeff Coppola to Board of Directors

The Virginia Institute of Autism announced the appointment of Jeff Coppola to its Board of Directors. Coppola serves as Senior Vice President, K12 Account Management & Customer Support for WorldStrides, the global student education travel and study abroad company headquartered in Charlottesville.

According to VIA Board Chair Barbara Rainville: “Jeff brings a unique combination of business and educational experience to the board. As VIA moves forward with a vision for comprehensive support of the autism community, his background in strategic planning will be invaluable.”

Coppola has his BS and MS from the prestigious Supply Chain Management program at Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business. He brings with him an extensive background managing supply chain, client services, finance and IT teams across a variety of global consumer products and business services companies. For the past decade, he has held senior leadership positions in client services and customer service in K12 Education and global online learning industries.

According to WorldStrides CEO Jim Hall: “The energy Jeff brings to his role at WorldStrides helps students and families realize amazing opportunities to learn through travel. He is a mission-driven leader who knows how to make an impact in an organization. The Virginia Institute of Autism is lucky to have him directing his passion and enthusiasm to a cause I know he cares deeply about.”

“Jeff is a great addition to our board,” says VIA’s Executive Director Ethan Long. “He understands the journey that people with autism face, and he’s been a leader in everything he’s undertaken. We’re very proud to have him on our team.”

