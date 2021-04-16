Virginia inks swimming & diving coach Todd DeSorbo to five-year extension

Virginia swimming & diving head coach Todd DeSorbo, fresh off having guided the UVA women’s team to its first national title, has signed a five-year contract extension through the 2026-2027 season.

Virginia won six national titles in individual and relay events at the NCAA Championships, the most ever by an ACC program. The Cavaliers had 12 athletes named to CSCAA All-America Teams (10 first team and two second team). Virginia also won its third women’s ACC Championship in four years, and league-record 17th overall.

DeSorbo, a two-time ACC Women’s Coach of the Year, has seen increased success each year for the men’s and women’s teams. In 2021, he led the men’s team to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championships, the programs best since eighth in 2011. UVA picked up 28 All-America honors during the meet.

“Todd has done an amazing job of creating a culture of excellence in and out of the pool and we are very excited about the future of UVA swimming and diving under his leadership,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said.

Virginia has set 16 women’s school records and 14 men’s school records in DeSorbo’s four years. The Cavaliers have amassed 179 All-American swims, 37 ACC individual and relay wins and a .750 dual meet winning percentage under DeSorbo’s tutelage.

The Virginia women have won three ACC team titles, two ACC Swimmer of the Year Awards and two ACC Freshman of the Year honors. UVA’s men have recorded their best finishes at the ACC Championship in seven years and NCAA Championship in 10 years.

In total, UVA has 24 individual and 13 relay ACC titles along with five NCAA individual titles and the first NCAA relay champion in school history during the last four seasons.

“I’m grateful to UVA, the athletic department, President (Jim) Ryan, Carla Williams and Dirk Katstra for supporting my staff and I the last few years and having confidence in our ability to continue to lead and advance this program,” DeSorbo said. “I couldn’t be happier here in Charlottesville and with UVA. This position has brought significant challenges over the last four years but brought much more enjoyment. I wouldn’t trade this opportunity for anything, I love this team, each athlete and our staff.

“My family is loving Charlottesville, and we’ve quickly planted deep roots in the community,” DeSorbo said. “My wife and children are our biggest fans! I couldn’t be prouder to be entrusted with the keys to continue to drive this program, but I’m even more proud of what these student-athletes have accomplished, as they are the true driving force behind any success we’ve had. I love each of them, and I’m excited for what the future holds for this program, as I can see that more success is imminent.”

