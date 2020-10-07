Virginia Information Technologies Agency migrates agency servers to new data center

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency announced today that its new cloud-enabled data center is now live and migration of state agency data to the new center is well underway.

VITA, in coordination with 32 state agencies, has completed 225 server migrations over the past several weeks.

“This is an important milestone as we continue to modernize Virginia’s data storage, security and technology,” said Nelson Moe, chief information officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “We appreciate the diligent planning and collaboration of each of our Virginia state agency partners and suppliers on this vital project.”

“Our Commonwealth networks experience 30 million cyber-attack attempts per year,” said Mike Watson, chief information security officer of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Leveraging these new capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to respond and contain those who try to compromise state systems.”

“VITA’s migration to cloud technology presents even more opportunities to serve our customers with agility and customization,” said VITA Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Ozovek. “With cloud technology in other areas of our business, we’ve already been able to quickly pivot in response to immediate needs, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The project, undertaken in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 19, will allow for technology investments to be scaled to usage for greater cost savings and create opportunities to improve service performance while maintaining security, service reliability and quality.

The new data center went live in mid-August, and migrations began on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Completion of all server migrations is expected by 2022.

