Virginia individual income tax filing, payment deadline is Monday, May 2

Virginia Tax is reminding taxpayers in Virginia, if you haven’t yet filed your individual income taxes, the filing and payment deadline is coming soon.

You have until Monday, May 2, 2022, to submit your return. Taxpayers can watch a new video on filing options, follow us on Twitter or Facebook for updates, and find detailed information on our website.

“This year, the Virginia filing deadline falls on the first business day after Sunday, May 1,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We are, as always, encouraging you to file electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”

Electronically filed returns are typically processed within two weeks, while mailed returns may take up to eight weeks or longer to process.

Here is some other important information to keep in mind:

No penalties or interest will apply so long as a return is filed and full payment is made by the deadline;

If your income was $73,000 or less in 2021, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free;

If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. No application is required. You still need to pay any taxes owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest; and

If you do need to make a payment, you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log onto an online individual account. This allows you to track your return or refund. You can also check the status of your refund by calling 804.367.2486, or using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website.

