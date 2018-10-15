Virginia individual income tax filing extension deadline is Nov. 1

The deadline for Virginia Tax’s six-month individual income tax filing extension is just around the corner. If you’re taking advantage of the extension, you have until Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, to file your return.

Last year nearly 230,000 Virginians filed returns on Nov. 1, and one-third of those were paper returns. You’re encouraged to file electronically and request a refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit. That’s the safest and most efficient way to get your return processed.

Here are some other tips to help you protect your personal, tax-related information when filing:

Don’t provide personal information by mail, phone, email or text to an unknown person;

Include your Virginia driver’s license number or Virginia identification card number and issue date on your return; and

Watch for signs that an unauthorized person may have filed a return using your name or Social Security number (SSN) including: more than one return was filed using your name or SSN; you receive an unexpected assessment or notice indicating you owe additional tax; you receive a federal or state tax refund you didn’t request; collection actions were taken against you that you didn’t expect and the information doesn’t appear to be valid; and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) notified you that a false return was filed.

If you file electronically and expect a refund, your return will generally be processed within four weeks. The processing time for paper returns is about eight weeks. Additionally, if you do owe taxes, be sure to pay when you file or you will be charged interest and may have to pay a penalty.

To check the status of your refund, use the Where’s My Refund Application or call 804.367.2486.

