Virginia in the Sweet Sixteen: Day 4 recap

OK, so, we needed Virginia to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, because, frankly, we want to keep having an excuse to write our What UVA Basketball fans need to know columns.

I can make a good case for the Cavaliers beating Maryland in the Round of 32, mainly having to do with Terps coach Mark Turgeon going with a shorter bench, and how it can be tough to play Virginia with a six-man rotation.

In any case, the final score would be around 49-48, and we’d be on the edge of our seats, standing in front of our TVs, scaring the dogs, the rest.

The rest of our NCAA Tournament Coronavirus Edition Sweet Sixteen is set after a day of big upsets.

This was all broken ground in great depth by Seth Megginson and me on our podcast earlier today.

Weekend Matchups: Sunday

Omaha

Midwest Regional

#1 Kansas defeats #9 Florida

South Regional

#8 LSU defeats #1 Baylor

Cleveland

Midwest Regional

#3 Michigan State defeats #6 West Virginia

East Regional

#1 Dayton defeats #8 Arizona

Greensboro

East Regional

#4 Duke defeats #12 ETSU

#6 Virginia defeats #3 Maryland

Sacramento

West Regional

#12 Liberty defeats #4 Oregon

#7 Providence defeats #2 San Diego State

Sweet Sixteen: Thursday

Midwest Regional (Indianapolis)

#1 Kansas vs. #13 Vermont

#2 Creighton vs. #3 Michigan State

West Regional (Los Angeles)

#1 Gonzaga vs. #12 Liberty

#3 Villanova vs. #7 Providence

Sweet Sixteen: Friday

East Regional (New York)

#1 Dayton vs. #4 Duke

#2 Kentucky vs. #6 Virginia

South Regional (Houston)

#4 Wisconsin vs. #8 LSU

#2 Florida State vs. #6 Iowa

Story by Chris Graham

