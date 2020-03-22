Virginia in the Sweet Sixteen: Day 4 recap
OK, so, we needed Virginia to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, because, frankly, we want to keep having an excuse to write our What UVA Basketball fans need to know columns.
I can make a good case for the Cavaliers beating Maryland in the Round of 32, mainly having to do with Terps coach Mark Turgeon going with a shorter bench, and how it can be tough to play Virginia with a six-man rotation.
In any case, the final score would be around 49-48, and we’d be on the edge of our seats, standing in front of our TVs, scaring the dogs, the rest.
The rest of our NCAA Tournament Coronavirus Edition Sweet Sixteen is set after a day of big upsets.
This was all broken ground in great depth by Seth Megginson and me on our podcast earlier today.
Weekend Matchups: Sunday
Omaha
Midwest Regional
#1 Kansas defeats #9 Florida
South Regional
#8 LSU defeats #1 Baylor
Cleveland
Midwest Regional
#3 Michigan State defeats #6 West Virginia
East Regional
#1 Dayton defeats #8 Arizona
Greensboro
East Regional
#4 Duke defeats #12 ETSU
#6 Virginia defeats #3 Maryland
Sacramento
West Regional
#12 Liberty defeats #4 Oregon
#7 Providence defeats #2 San Diego State
Sweet Sixteen: Thursday
Midwest Regional (Indianapolis)
#1 Kansas vs. #13 Vermont
#2 Creighton vs. #3 Michigan State
West Regional (Los Angeles)
#1 Gonzaga vs. #12 Liberty
#3 Villanova vs. #7 Providence
Sweet Sixteen: Friday
East Regional (New York)
#1 Dayton vs. #4 Duke
#2 Kentucky vs. #6 Virginia
South Regional (Houston)
#4 Wisconsin vs. #8 LSU
#2 Florida State vs. #6 Iowa
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
