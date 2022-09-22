Menu
virginia in person voting begins sept 23
Politics

Virginia in-person voting begins Sept. 23

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
virginia election
(© iQoncept – stock.adobe.com)

In-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Sept. 23 and will continue through Nov. 5.

To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot.

The location of the general registrar’s office for all jurisdictions can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website as well as a list of acceptable forms of identification.

Some jurisdictions may offer early in-person voting at satellite locations in addition to the general registrar’s office.

Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays preceding Election Day.

Contact your general registrar’s office for more information regarding voting hours and additional locations.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 23 to military and overseas voters as well as anyone who has applied to receive one.

Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail, online or by contacting your general registrar’s office.

Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots may be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or polling location on Election Day. Any voter mailing an absentee ballot must have it postmarked no later than Nov. 8.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

Voters with questions about absentee and early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745 or email [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

