Virginia Housing to host free webinars for military homebuyers

Chatting it up LIVE: Homebuying with Virginia Housing is a series of free one-hour webinars designed to help VA-eligible homebuyers learn about the process of buying a home.

“These webinars are excellent resources for service members and veterans looking to purchase their first home,” said Briana Noel, a Virginia Housing education and training officer and Army reservist. “We will discuss topics such as preparing for homeownership, VA loans and veteran-specific incentives. Attendees will also learn about homebuyer resources and how to access them. Our service members have selflessly served our country and we want to take the opportunity to serve them.”

Military homebuyers often face the unique challenges of learning a new area and the concerns of moving again in the future. A real estate agent can help you find the home you’ve been dreaming about and serve as a knowledgeable partner, capable of walking you through the entire homebuying process.

The sessions will feature a panel of subject matter experts, including housing counselors, lenders and real estate agents. To learn more and register for the free webinars, visit the Virginia Housing Homebuyer Event Calendar at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass.

“Even with the challenges that the pandemic has brought us, motivated buyers are still purchasing homes through the use of innovative technology, like virtual counseling sessions and home tours, online loan applications and electronic closings,” said Noel. “We look forward to supporting Virginia’s service members and veterans through these unprecedented times by offering these safe and useful webinars at no cost.”

Learning about homeownership

Virginia Housing will host the following free online webinars to discuss important topics for homebuyers:

Tuesday, April 20, noon to 1 p.m.

Buying a home may be the largest transaction you’ll ever make. Being a homeowner is exciting, but it’s also a major financial responsibility and one you need to prepare for. A military financial educator can help you plan and get a handle on your finances.

Wednesday, April 21, noon to 1 p.m.

Working with a lender before you start your housing search can help you set realistic expectations about the cost of a mortgage loan and what you will be able to afford. Resources and benefits for the military buyer is our focus. A panel of lenders will discuss VA eligibility, the funding fee, Virginia Housing Closing Cost Assistance grant and much more.

Thursday, April 22, noon to 1 p.m.

