Virginia Housing to host free webinars for first-time homebuyers

Are you thinking about buying a home, but not sure where to start? Virginia Housing can help.

Chatting it up Live: Homebuying with Virginia Housing is a series of free one-hour webinars designed to help first-time homebuyers learn about the process of buying a home. Webinar attendees will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card after each session.

“These webinars are perfect for first-time homebuyers,” said LaDonna Cruse, Housing Education Manager at Virginia Housing. “Topics will include how to qualify for a home loan, down payment and closing cost assistance, and home search tips. Homeownership is much more obtainable than most people realize, and we encourage first-time homebuyers to learn more about the homebuying process. We want them to be ready to make their dreams of owning a home come true.”

Learning About Homeownership

Virginia Housing will host the following free online webinars to discuss important topics for homebuyers:

The sessions will feature a panel of subject matter experts, including housing counselors, lenders and real estate agents. To learn more and register for the free webinars, visit the Virginia Housing Homebuyer Event Calendar at VirginiaHousing.com/FindAClass.

“Even with the challenges that the pandemic has brought us, motivated buyers are still purchasing homes through the use of innovative technology, like virtual counseling sessions and home tours, online loan applications and electronic closings,” said Cruse. “We look forward to supporting Virginia’s first-time homebuyers through these unprecedented times by offering these safe and useful online webinars at no cost.”

