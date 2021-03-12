Virginia hosts No. 25 Notre Dame this weekend at Disharoon Park

Virginia (7-5, 2-4 ACC) will be home on Friday for the first game of a three-game series against No. 25 Notre Dame (4-2, 4-2 ACC).

First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air live on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

All three games of the series will be carried on ACCNX which is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. In addition, Saturday and Sunday’s games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links for broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday, 3 p.m.

Notre Dame: LHP Will Mercer (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 5.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 SO)

LHP Will Mercer (0-0, 7.20 ERA, 5.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 SO) Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (1-2, 1.96 ERA, 18.1 IP, 6 BB, 29 SO)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame: LHP John Michael Bertrand (1-0, 4.22 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 12 SO)

LHP John Michael Bertrand (1-0, 4.22 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 12 SO) Virginia: RHP Griff McGarry (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 11 BB, 24 SO)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame: TBA

TBA Virginia: RHP Mike Vasil (3-0, 0.49 ERA, 18.1 IP, 2 BB, 20 SO)

