Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association pledges support to Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership

Published Sunday, Jun. 21, 2020, 9:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has made a pledge to support training programs and future participants enrolled in the Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

The commitment covers a five-year period spanning 2020-2024. In the years ahead, VHHA’s support will help Sorensen train future political leaders, including those working in the health care sector, and educate program participants about the intricacies of health care policy.

“Sorensen has a proven track record as a bipartisan training ground, which is particularly important in our present, highly-polarized times,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton, a 1995 graduate of the Sorensen Institute. “Now more than ever it is critical to encourage good people to seek public office and to prepare them for the challenges of that service. This includes people with health care training who can help formulate effective response strategies when public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 global pandemic unexpectedly arise. VHHA is proud to support Sorensen in its work to train the future leaders of Virginia.”

“The Sorensen Institute is excited about its partnership with VHHA,” said Sorensen Institute Director Lawrence “Larry” Roberts. “Our programs will benefit from the participation of health care professionals from across the Commonwealth as well as support for our health care policy programming and promoting effective leadership in politics and governing. The health care sector is a vibrant and vital part of Virginia’s economy and health outcomes. VHHA’s mission fits well with Sorensen’s mission of public leadership, community impact, and working in a bipartisan manner to find solutions to challenging problems.”

The Sorensen Institute is a distinguished program that for more than 25 years has been involved in training aspiring leaders from high school age participants, mid-career professionals, and those planning to run for public office.

More than 2,200 people from both major political parties and political independents have completed Sorensen programs over the years, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, 27 current members of the Virginia General Assembly, and dozens of local elected officials.

To learn more about the new partnership between VHHA and the Sorensen Institute, listen to a discussion with Sean Connaughton and Larry Roberts featured on a new episode of VHHA’s Patients Come First podcast.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments