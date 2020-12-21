Virginia hospital census holding steady as COVID-19 numbers hit high

Virginia hospital census dipped below 13,000 Monday, even as COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a high-water mark.

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard reports today that there are 2,442 people in hospitals statewide who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or whose test results are pending.

The total hospital census, though, has dipped from a recent high of 13,443 on Dec. 17 to 12,916 today, a decrease of 527 over the four-day period.

This as VDH reported 14,797 new COVID-19 positive tests since that Dec. 17 hospital census peak.

The dashboard has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 positives since Oct. 27. The hospital census on Oct. 27 was 13,047.

The number hospitalized with COVID-19 or awaiting a test result on Oct. 27: 1,081.

Quick math: 1,361 more COVID-19 patients in Virginia hospitals, 131 fewer patients overall in Virginia hospitals.

Story by Chris Graham

