Virginia holding off on COVID-19 vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds

Published Tuesday, May. 11, 2021, 9:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The FDA on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents aged 12 to 15, but Virginia is slow-walking its implementation until the CDC weighs in.

The EUA previously covered those aged 16 and older.

“While this is an exciting first step toward offering this vaccine and its protection to more than 400,000 Virginians, we must await additional federal approval before doing so,” Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to meet Wednesday to discuss today’s action by the FDA and make a recommendation to the CDC whether to approve using this vaccine in adolescents.

Virginia will not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so, Avula said.

“We are encouraged by the FDA’s action and its support of the vaccine’s use in those 12 and older,” Avula said. “Virginia already has begun planning for the expansion of vaccine availability to this age group, including having discussions with local health districts, school systems, pediatricians and other physicians, and our pharmacy partners.”

Related

Comments