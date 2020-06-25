Virginia High School League delays decisions on fall sports schedules a month

The VHSL Executive Committee decided Thursday to hold off on making any decisions on fall sports schedules, probably a wise move given the ever-changing public health situation.

“All our efforts are working towards advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future phases.”

The Commonwealth is set to move into Phase Three of the reopening from COVID-19 public health restrictions on July 1. Numbers relative to COVID-19 in Virginia have been trending in a positive direction for the past several weeks.

The executive committee did vote on Thursday to hold additional meetings in July and August to allow for updating as far as the fall sports season is concerned as more information becomes known.

“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities,” Haun said. “I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”

Story by Chris Graham

