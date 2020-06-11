Virginia High School League approves resumption of out-of-season practice activities

The Virginia High School League has voted to allow schools to begin out-of-season practice activities beginning Monday, June 15.

The VHSL Executive Committee voted Wednesday to approve that move, and to suspend the summer dead period for athletics teams that normally runs from June 29-July 4.

The resumption of practice activities is contingent upon schools submitting health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies.

“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction. Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season.”

The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) is completing work on the VHSL Guidelines for Reopening Sports/Activities. The committee is finalizing the document to ensure it is in alignment withguidelines released by the Gov. Ralph Northam’s Return to School Plan as well as the VDH and the CDC.

