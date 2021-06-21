Virginia Health Information CEO announces retirement date: Incoming CEO named

Published Sunday, Jun. 20, 2021, 9:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Michael T. Lundberg, Virginia Health Information’s CEO since VHI’s founding in 1993, has announced his intention to retire on Oct. 1.

Lundberg has led the nonprofit from a $300,000 a year organization to one anticipating over $10,000,000 in revenues this upcoming fiscal year. This funding supports a wide range of health information projects benefitting consumers, businesses, public health and policymakers. VHI was formed in 1993 to establish and maintain Virginia’s inpatient hospital data system and has since expanded the collection and dissemination of healthcare data including but not limited to outpatient and all payer claims data, efficiency and productivity information, charity care, HMO utilization and patient satisfaction.

“For almost 28 years I have been honored to serve VHI as Executive Director and CEO. Much has been accomplished given the support of the board of directors, outstanding employees and stakeholders from both public and private sectors. VHI has given me the great privilege to help create, operate and grow a successful mission-driven non-profit,” Lundberg said. “I look forward to the next several months to assist the incoming CEO, VHI Board, staff and stakeholders with the transition.”

VHI is recognized as the Commonwealth’s health information exchange and contracts with the Virginia Department of Health to provide the technology to support Virginia’s advanced healthcare directives registry, public health reporting pathway, the Emergency Department Care Coordination Program and, most recently, prescription drug pricing transparency.

Kyle Russell, director of strategy and analytics at VHI, has been selected as VHI’s incoming CEO beginning Nov. 1.

“The amount of growth that VHI has achieved over the past three decades under Michael’s leadership is truly remarkable. I am incredibly fortunate to have been able to learn under someone so respected who always maintained the highest standard of integrity. I will do everything I can to carry forward his legacy as VHI continues to expand and thrive over the decades to come,” Russell said.