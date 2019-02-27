Virginia Health Care Foundation funds specialty dental care at Augusta Regional Clinic

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia Health Care Foundation has awarded the Augusta Regional Clinic $17,147 to fund its recently expanded dental program.

This grant helps support the salaries of a part-time endodonist and dental assistant who provide a variety of complex dental services, including root canal therapy, dental surgery, and the treatment of dental trauma for local children, pregnant women, and uninsured adults.

“VHCF is proud to continue supporting the Augusta Regional Clinic’s growing dental program,” said Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s Executive Director. “Oral health is a critical component of overall health, but over 3.8 million Virginians have no dental insurance. As a result, even routine dental cleanings are out of reach for many Virginians. ARC’s specialized endodontic dental team will enable hundreds of local residents to obtain the complex dental procedures they need, but could otherwise not afford.”

This grant is one of 16 grants totaling $1.7 million recently awarded by VHCF to increase access to medical, dental, and behavioral health services throughout Virginia. Over $500,000 of these grants is dedicated to improving access to dental services for uninsured Virginians. The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a non-profit public/private partnership whose mission is to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians.

The Foundation was initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992. Since its inception, it has funded 415 community-based projects across the Commonwealth, and its programs and partnerships have touched the lives of more than 700,000 uninsured Virginians.

For more information about VHCF and its programs, visit www.vhcf.org or call (804) 828-5804.

Related Content

Shop Google