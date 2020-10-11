Virginia Health Benefit Exchange preps for open enrollment period

The Virginia Health Benefit Exchange continues preparations for the Nov. 1 open enrollment period for 2021 health plans.

The Virginia Exchange will operate on the federal exchange – HealthCare.gov – for 2021.

The Virginia Health Benefit Exchange was created by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly to be operated as a new division within the State Corporation Commission. It is expected to transition to a full state-based exchange by plan year 2023.

This month and throughout the transition, the Virginia Exchange will perform consumer outreach and education activities and offer consumer assistance. Last month the SCC appointed Victoria I. Savoy to direct the division.

A 15-member advisory committee is in place to advise and provide recommendations to the Commission and the director in carrying out the purposes and duties of the exchange.

The five members named by the Commission are:

Doug Gray – Virginia Associations of Health Plans

Lee Biedrycki – BeneFinder, an insurance agency

Sabrina Corlette – Georgetown University Health Policy Institute

Scott N. Castro – Medical Society of Virginia

Kenn Penn – ChamberSolutions (part of Virginia Chamber of Commerce)

The five members named by the governor on Sept. 4 are:

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure – Manatt Health Strategies

Elizabeth Cunningham – Virginia Legal Aid Society

Ikeita Cantu Hinojosa – formerly of D.C. Health Benefit Exchange Authority

Starla Kiser – Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services

Jane Norwood Kusiak – Virginia Health Care Foundation (board of advisors)

The five non-voting ex-officio members (or their designees) identified by statute are:

Scott White – Commissioner of Insurance

Karen Kimsey – Department of Medical Assistance Services Director

M. Norman Oliver – State Health Commissioner

Duke Storen – Commissioner of the Department of Social Services

Daniel Carey – Secretary of Health and Human Resources

The Virginia Exchange will be an online marketplace where qualified individuals can shop for, compare and enroll in health insurance coverage. Additionally, through the marketplace, small business employers may enroll eligible employees directly through qualified health plan issuers, qualified dental plan issuers, or licensed agents as established by the Virginia Exchange.

