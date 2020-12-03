Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee to meet on Dec. 7

The Virginia Health Benefit Exchange Advisory Committee will hold its inaugural meeting virtually at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.

The Advisory Committee was established to advise and provide recommendations to the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange in carrying out Exchange purposes and duties.

The Exchange was created by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly to be an online marketplace where qualified individuals can shop for, compare and enroll in health insurance coverage. The Exchange also provides a small employer program where eligible employees of qualified small employers will be able to enroll in coverage.

The Advisory Committee includes five members appointed by the governor, five members appointed by the State Corporation Commission and five ex-officio members.

As part of this inaugural meeting, the members of the Advisory Committee will elect a chair and vice-chair as well as discuss associated committee procedural matters, goals and objectives of the committee and the upcoming state-based exchange platform development project.

The meeting will be webcast at scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting.

For additional information about the Exchange, visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Health-Benefit-Exchange-(6).

