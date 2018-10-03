Virginia has two farmers markets in the Top 10 in the nation

The American Farmland Trust, the organization behind the national movement “No Farms No Food,” has announced the award winners of its 2018 Farmers Market Celebration – markets around the country that have made a significant impact in their communities.

Two Virginia farmers markets were ranked in the Top 10: Charlottsville #3 and Williamsburg #5.

All Top 10 farmers markets are located in the Eastern United States.

Markets were evaluated in four categories: Focus on Farmers, Healthy Food for All, Pillar of the Community, Champion for the Environment. After months of participation and voting from across the nation, the results are finally in.

Supporting local farmers markets is more than just a way to nourish ourselves, it’s a way to keep small farms viable. The beneficial relationship between eater and farmer is what AFT hopes to encourage and cultivate each summer and throughout the year as a part of the Farmers Market Celebration-showcasing and celebrating the markets that make communities proud.

There are thousands of registered markets that participated and everyone put in a huge effort – please visit markets.farmland.org.

