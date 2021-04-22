Virginia Green Travel Alliance announces winners of 2021 Virginia Green Travel Star Awards

The Virginia Green Travel Alliance is honoring Virginia’s greenest tourism operators and partners for their outstanding commitments to sustainability and contributions to green tourism in Virginia.

This year, 15 Virginia tourism operations were chosen to receive the Virginia Green program’s highest award, the Virginia Green Travel Star Award. Eleven additional tourism businesses are being recognized with the Virginia Green Travel Leader Award for their continued commitments to environmental stewardship, and sixindividuals are receiving the Green Team All-Star Award for their efforts to lead their organizations’ green program efforts.

Additionally, voting for the inaugural Virginia Green Travel People’s Choice Awards are still underway through April 28, and those winners will be announced at the conference on April 29.

“2020 was an incredibly challenging year for us all in the tourism industry”, said Jack Berry, the CEO of Richmond Region Tourism and the board chairman of the Virginia Green Travel Alliance. “It is exciting to have the chance to recognize these Virginia Green Travel Partners for their continued commitments to excellence and to sustainable tourism practices. Moving forward, sustainable tourism will be an integral part of our industry’s recovery.”

The Virginia Green program is supported through a partnership between the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, and the Virginia Green Travel Alliance.

The program encourages green practices in all sectors of Virginia’s tourism industry. More than 1,200 businesses and partner organizations have voluntarily certified their green business practices through the Virginia Green program.

The 2021 Virginia Green Travel Star Award winners are:

Green Hotel of the Year: Hilton Downtown Richmond

Hilton Downtown Richmond Green Attraction of the Year: Birdsong Pleasure Garden, Luray

Birdsong Pleasure Garden, Luray Green Conference Center of the Year: Chesapeake Conference Center

Chesapeake Conference Center Green Event of the Year: The Virginia Living Museum Oyster Roast

The Virginia Living Museum Oyster Roast Green Dining Service of the Year: JMU’s East Campus Dining Hall

JMU’s East Campus Dining Hall Green Tours of the Year: Shored Up LLC, Hampton

Shored Up LLC, Hampton Green Supplier of the Year: Babylon Micro-Farms, Inc., Richmond

Babylon Micro-Farms, Inc., Richmond Green Transportation Facility of the Year: RVATukTuk, Richmond

RVATukTuk, Richmond Green Inn of the Year: The Red Lantern Inn, Clifton Forge

The Red Lantern Inn, Clifton Forge Most Innovative Green Projects: Croc’s 19th Street Bistro Native Plants Garden, Virginia Beach

Croc’s 19th Street Bistro Native Plants Garden, Virginia Beach Most Innovative Green Projects: DuCard Vineyards, Sipping for Saplings, Etlan

DuCard Vineyards, Sipping for Saplings, Etlan Most Innovative Green Projects: Powhatan State Park, Paper Waste Reduction

Powhatan State Park, Paper Waste Reduction Most Innovative Green Projects: Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center E-ticketing, education & waste reduction, Virginia Beach

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center E-ticketing, education & waste reduction, Virginia Beach Most Innovative Green Projects: Awesome Oysters LLC, Plastic waste reduction & solar battery charging, Village

Awesome Oysters LLC, Plastic waste reduction & solar battery charging, Village Most Innovative Green Projects: Virginia Living Museum, Green Teens

The 2021 Virginia Green Travel Leader Award winners are:

RVA Environmental Film Festival

Hampton Virginia Beach Oceanfront North

Back INN Time B&B, Kilmarnock

Shady Acres Bed and Breakfast LLC, Hanover

Pathosans, Sanitizing installation with the Virginia Railway Express, Alexandria

Westmoreland State Park, Pollinator Garden

Nauticus, Plastic or Planet? Exhibit, Norfolk

Oak Grove Plantation B&B, Sustainable Renovation of the Little House, South Boston

The Mariners’ Museum and Park, Bumble Bee Garden, Newport News

Hampton Inn Manassas, Pollinator Garden

Natural Bridge State Park, Environmental Education Area

The 2021 Green Team All-Star Award winners are:

Travis Land, Virginia Living Museum

Suzanne Moss, The Nature Bus, Virginia Beach

Karen Riddle, Shadow Mountain Escape, Luray

Jenny Elmes, full circle catering, Lexington

Deck Hankins, Go Green Distributors

Phil Irwin, Caledonia Farm 1812, Flint Hill

