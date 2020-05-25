‘Virginia Graduates Together’ salutes Class of 2020 with all-star cast of well-wishers

Virginia’s graduating class of 2020 is invited to celebrate their remarkable achievements during “Virginia Graduates Together,” a statewide broadcasting and streaming event to be distributed by public television stations across the state on at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Produced by VPM in partnership with the Office of Governor and the Virginia Department of Education, “Virginia Graduates Together” salutes 2020 graduates with a special address from Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam, musical performances, a keynote speech from United States Women’s National Soccer champion Angela Hucles Mangano and well-wishes from notable Virginians.

“After a school year that has been like no other, the class of 2020 deserves a true celebration of its hard work. We congratulate this year’s seniors and hope ‘Virginia Graduates Together’ allows friends and loved ones the chance to commemorate this important moment,” said Jayme Swain, CEO of the Virginia Foundation for Public Media and president of VPM.

Mangano, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is a native of Virginia Beach and graduate of the University of Virginia. The 4-time All-ACC soccer player and member of two USA women’s World Cup soccer teams is also a businesswoman and is known as an advocate for gender diversity, equity and inclusion.

Also appearing in the program to celebrate graduates are former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer, UVa. men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, Sen. Tim Kaine, Dave Matthews, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, Sen. Mark Warner, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and actress Constance Wu. Additional participants will be announced.

Students, families and teachers can be included in the broadcast celebration by sharing cap and gown photos, well-wishes, videos and more at vpm.org/grad. Participants can also use the hashtag #GraduateTogetherVA to share their graduation celebrations.

“Virginia Graduates Together” premieres at 5 p.m. on May 29 on Blue Ridge PBS, VPM PBS and WHRO, and will stream on Facebook Live and YouTube through these stations and WETA.

