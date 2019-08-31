Virginia ginseng harvest season begins Sept. 1

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 11:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

American ginseng, which grows wild in Virginia’s forests, is listed as a threatened species under Virginia’s Endangered Plant and Insect Species Act.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for ensuring the sustainability of wild ginseng in the state by enforcing regulations related to the harvest and sale of the plant in the Commonwealth.

Ginseng collection is prohibited on most public lands in Virginia, including state and national forests and parks. On public lands where ginseng harvesting is allowed, whether state, federal, or local lands, diggers must obtain a permit from the appropriate agency before harvesting any ginseng. Collecting any portion of the plant, including the berries, for personal or commercial use from federal land is strictly prohibited. Anyone caught removing ginseng from federal lands may face a fine of up to $5,000, six months in jail or both. Violation of Virginia’s wild ginseng harvest regulations is punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 months, up to a $2,500 fine, or both.

Individuals harvesting ginseng from private property must obtain permission from the property owner prior to plants being removed. Permission should be in writing and kept with the individual harvester at the time of harvest.

When harvesting wild ginseng, diggers shall comply with the following provisions:

Wild ginseng harvest season begins on Sept. 1 and ends on Dec. 31 of each year. Wild ginseng cannot be harvested from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31,

Wild ginseng that is younger than five years old, has fewer than four stem scars present on its rhizome or has fewer than three prongs cannot be harvested, and

Any person who harvests wild ginseng must plant the seeds of the harvested plant at the harvest site at the time of harvest.

Ginseng harvest regulations do not apply to individuals harvesting wild ginseng from their own land. Landowners are encouraged to observe the same size and age restrictions and seed planting guidelines to help ensure the continued, long-term viability of wild ginseng when digging ginseng on their property.

The root of the American ginseng plant is valued as a medicinal herb. During the 2018 season, approximately 1,995 pounds of ginseng roots were harvested in Virginia, with a value of nearly $1.25 million. It takes between 250 and 300 roots to acquire one pound of wild ginseng.

Individuals shipping or transporting ginseng from Virginia in amounts of eight ounces or greater per calendar year must have the ginseng certified by VDACS. Individuals buying or accepting ginseng to sell must obtain a license from VDACS.

Visit the VDACS website for more information or contact Keith Tignor at 804.786.3515 or keith.tignor@vdacs.virginia.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.