Virginia gets final home game: Hosting St. Bonaventure in NIT quarterfinals

Virginia (21-13) will host St. Bonaventure (22-9) in an NIT quarterfinal contest on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Tickets go on sale at UVATIX.com on Monday at 9 a.m. Tickets are priced at $14 for lower-level reserved seating and $12 for upper-level general admission seating.

Parking will be available at the JPJ West lot as well as the attached garage for $10 prepaid online and $15 on the day of the game. Prepaid parking can be purchased online at UVATIX.com.

