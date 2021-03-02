Virginia gets 62-51 win over Miami: But ‘Hoos are still searching for consistency

Virginia got what it desperately needed here Monday evening, a win, to break a three-game losing skid.

The Cavaliers plowed past Miami 62-51 in John Paul Jones Arena in their final home contest of the campaign.

But few problems were solved as Virginia never found consistency on either side of the floor. For the game UVA was 23-of-57 from the floor including 8-of-22 from beyond the arc.

Virginia used a strong run to finish the first half to take a 41-30 lead at intermission. Trailing 28-27 the Cavaliers closed the half on a 14-2 streak to aspire hopes of having a second half breather.

But a depleted Miami team refused to go quietly. Twice in the final half the Hurricanes closed the deficit to within six points, on the strength of some easy layups.

A jumper by Miami’s Isaiah Wong with 3:26 made it a 55-49 game.

A Beekman layup and a three by Sam Hauser put UVA up by 13 at 62-49 with under a minute left as coach Tony Bennett took his three seniors, Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae, off the JPJ floor for the final time in their Cavalier careers.

Credit can be given to the Virginia bench. Tonight the Cavaliers got some solid efforts from their reserves that were critical in victory. Reece Beekman and Justin McCoy were solid and added some scoring and effective bench minutes.

Beekman in nearly 28 minutes had four points and four assists, while McCoy in a bit over 20 minutes had eight points and six rebounds.

Hauser led the Cavaliers in scoring with 18 points and was a very effective 7-of-13 from the floor including 4-of-9 from three.

Virginia concludes the regular season Saturday at Louisville.

Story by Scott German

