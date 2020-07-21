Virginia-Georgia, other Chick-fil-A games still on: Plans for fans to be in attendance

Organizers of the three Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, a slate that includes Virginia-Georgia on Labor Day, are forging ahead with plans for the games with plans for fans to be in attendance.

“We’re planning on playing all three Chick Fil-A Kickoff Games Sept. 5, 7 and 12,” Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl President and CEO Stokan told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday.

The schedule of games for the Kickoff also includes Florida State-West Virginia on Sept. 5 and North Carolina-Auburn on Sept. 12.

Contingencies are being drawn up for fans to be in attendance at 25 percent, 30 percent and 50 percent of the capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the host site for the Kickoff.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are working together to maintain the non-conference portions of their 2020 football schedules.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten have already announced that they are planning to go conference games-only in 2020.

