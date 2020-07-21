Virginia-Georgia, other Chick-fil-A games still on: Plans for fans to be in attendance
Organizers of the three Chick-fil-A Kickoff games, a slate that includes Virginia-Georgia on Labor Day, are forging ahead with plans for the games with plans for fans to be in attendance.
“We’re planning on playing all three Chick Fil-A Kickoff Games Sept. 5, 7 and 12,” Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl President and CEO Stokan told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday.
The schedule of games for the Kickoff also includes Florida State-West Virginia on Sept. 5 and North Carolina-Auburn on Sept. 12.
Contingencies are being drawn up for fans to be in attendance at 25 percent, 30 percent and 50 percent of the capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the host site for the Kickoff.
The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are working together to maintain the non-conference portions of their 2020 football schedules.
The Pac-12 and Big Ten have already announced that they are planning to go conference games-only in 2020.
Story by Chris Graham
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.