Virginia gas prices up slightly this week: GasBuddy

Virginia gas prices have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35 per gallon on Monday, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

December 2, 2018: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 2, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 2, 2016: $2.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

December 2, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 2, 2014: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

December 2, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

December 2, 2012: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.38/g)

December 2, 2011: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 2, 2010: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

December 2, 2009: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.36/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.37/g.

Richmond- $2.22/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

West Virginia- $2.53/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g.

“The nation’s average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close to even split with roughly half the nation’s states seeing average prices decline in the last week while the other saw upward moves on continued speculation on a possible U.S./China trade deal,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Moving in to December, aside from a possible trade deal that has been elusive for nearly 16 months, gas prices typically trend lower during the month as refiners continue to increase throughput after maintenance season and as overall weather curbs gasoline demand, easing prices. While prices are now notably higher than a year ago, I’d place much of the ‘blame’ on a strong U.S. economy and continued optimism that some sort of U.S. and China trade tie-up will be wrapped up.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

