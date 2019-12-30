Virginia gas prices up 3.5 cents over past week

Virginia gas prices have risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.00/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.00/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.88/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.31/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

December 30, 2018: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 30, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

December 30, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

December 30, 2015: $1.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 30, 2014: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

December 30, 2013: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

December 30, 2012: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 30, 2011: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

December 30, 2010: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

December 30, 2009: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.40/g, up 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

Richmond- $2.28/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

West Virginia- $2.61/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.55/g.

“The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories, sending oil to multi-month highs above $61 and gasoline prices following. However, weakness will likely return to gasoline prices in January and February as demand weakens, so perhaps all is not lost. As we say goodbye to 2019, here are some interesting figures from this decade: the U.S. consumed 1.25 trillion gallons of gasoline, which is enough volume to raise Lake Superior’s level 2.3 inches, having spent $3.625 trillion on gasoline alone, and driving 31.25 trillion miles, enough for 5,208 round trips to Pluto on the consumed gasoline. With 2019 nearly behind us, many are asking what lays ahead for 2020? GasBuddy will be releasing our 2020 Fuel Outlook this week, and in it, answers to many asked questions about how bad gas prices will get over the coming 365 days.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

