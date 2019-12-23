Virginia gas prices rising over past week

Gas prices in Virginia are up 3.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 0.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.17/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.64/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.55/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.53/g today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

December 23, 2018: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

December 23, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 23, 2016: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

December 23, 2015: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 23, 2014: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

December 23, 2013: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 23, 2012: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 23, 2011: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

December 23, 2010: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.00/g)

December 23, 2009: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.34/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

Richmond- $2.21/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.21/g.

West Virginia- $2.54/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.51/g.

“With motorists preparing to hit the road to celebrate Christmas with loved ones, the national average has seen its seventh weekly decline, falling to a fresh low since March, ” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Closing out 2019 will likely see some additional downward momentum, but the next million dollar question motorists are beginning to ask: what will the new decade bring to the pump? What’s 2020 going to look like? GasBuddy is preparing to answer those questions just in time for the New Year, but for now, motorists need not worry, and should continue to enjoy affordable gasoline prices in nearly all states- and that’s a terrific end to 2019 as well.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

