Virginia gas prices pushing slightly upward heading into December

Virginia gas prices have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.07/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 28.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Analysis

“As the nation saw subdued traffic for Thanksgiving, gas prices have been mostly stable in the last week as gasoline demand plummeted to the lowest since spring as Americans stayed closer to home,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil holding near a pandemic high around $45 per barrel, we may see additional upward pressure in the weeks ahead, but it’s unlikely to be earth-shattering. We’re likely to remain in somewhat of a limbo until early 2021 or vaccines begin to see widespread distribution and Americans slowly start venturing back to their normal lifestyle – if they ever do.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

November 30, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

November 30, 2018: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

November 30, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

November 30, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 30, 2015: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

November 30, 2014: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

November 30, 2013: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

November 30, 2012: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 30, 2011: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

November 30, 2010: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.96/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.93/g.

Richmond- $2.11/g, up 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.05/g.

West Virginia- $2.12/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.09/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

