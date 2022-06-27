Virginia gas prices dropping: More decline on the near-term horizon

Virginia gas prices are down more than 10 cents per gallon from last week, and a GasBuddy analyst is saying prices at the pump could come down even more this week.

The fall in the price of oil is at the heart of the recent decline, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June,” De Haan said. “Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

Gas prices in Virginia are down 10.3 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $4.73 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.

Prices in Virginia are still 28.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.79/g higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

June 27, 2021: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 27, 2020: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 27, 2019: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 27, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 27, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 27, 2016: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

June 27, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 27, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 27, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 27, 2012: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $4.46/g, down 14.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.61/g.

Richmond- $4.72/g, down 15.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.87/g.

West Virginia- $4.84/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.89/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at prices.GasBuddy.com.