Virginia gas prices down slightly over past week

Published Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, 4:19 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia gas prices have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14/g today. The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Analysis

“Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop, with potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon, in fact the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive. There may be minor disruption in price and localized supply challenges as Tropical Storm Zeta again takes aim for the Gulf Coast, but like we’ve seen with Laura, Sally and Delta, these issues have been very minor compared to a normal year due to the reduction in our gasoline appetite.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

October 26, 2019: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

October 26, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

October 26, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 26, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 26, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

October 26, 2014: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

October 26, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

October 26, 2012: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

October 26, 2011: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

October 26, 2010: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $1.95/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.01/g.

Richmond- $2.09/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.08/g.

West Virginia- $2.11/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.13/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

Related

Comments