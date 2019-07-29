Virginia gas prices down 3.2 cents over past week

Virginia gas prices have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.50/g today, according to the GasBuddy daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 3.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 12.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.98/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of $1.11/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.09/g, a difference of $1.11/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.97/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 12.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

July 29, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 29, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

July 29, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

July 29, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

July 29, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

July 29, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

July 29, 2012: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

July 29, 2011: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

July 29, 2010: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

July 29, 2009: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.45/g, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.50/g.

Richmond- $2.42/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.46/g.

West Virginia- $2.65/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.

“Average gasoline prices have been on cruise control the last week, falling gently for the second straight week as oil prices remained largely in check as we enter the final month of the summer driving season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Even with Iran’s escalating activity in the Strait of Hormuz and a large draw in U.S. oil inventories, oil markets weren’t able to push higher, suggesting there may be more downside in the weeks ahead. Concerns still abound over a the lack of a China/U.S. trade deal as talks get back underway this week, but by and large, motorists can expect to see little organized movement at the pump in the week ahead, and barring any new situations, we should be able to cruise into the fall months without a major hiccup in prices.”

For livefuel price averages, visit FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

