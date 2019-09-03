Virginia gas prices down 2.1 cents over past week: GasBuddy

Published Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, 11:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.33/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 15.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 27.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $1.98/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.21/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.21/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.61/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.38/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.56/g today. The national average is down 14.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 26.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

September 3, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

September 3, 2017: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

September 3, 2016: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

September 3, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

September 3, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

September 3, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

September 3, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

September 3, 2011: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

September 3, 2010: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 3, 2009: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.28/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.31/g.

Richmond- $2.23/g, down 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.27/g.

West Virginia- $2.52/g, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.54/g.

“With last week’s decline in the national average, the tally now stands at seven straight weeks of decline, and heading into the fall, its nearly guaranteed that gas prices will continue to fall as we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline and demand plummets, especially as Hurricane Dorian shuts down the Southeast,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While a China/U.S. trade deal could undermine the normal seasonal decline in prices that we anticipate, its still nearly guaranteed that average gas prices in nearly every state will stand lower on Thanksgiving and Christmas versus where we stand today.

“With the changeover to winter gasoline just two weeks away for a bulk of the country, we believe there will be additional drops in gas prices ahead. For those concerned about pricing impacts from Hurricane Dorian, we remind motorists that not all hurricanes impact prices- in fact few truly leave a mark- the last being Hurricane Harvey in 2017 which impressively, knocked out an third of all U.S. refining capacity. The number of refineries seeing such impacts for Dorian will likely be zero, and that makes all the difference. GasBuddy’s app also continues to track where motorists can find gas in Florida, Georgia, South and North Carolina with Dorian bearing down.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.