Virginia gas prices continue to fall post-Labor Day

Published Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, 8:56 am

Virginia gas prices have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.31/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations. Gas prices in Virginia are 13.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia is priced at $2.01/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The lowest price in the state today is $2.01/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.18/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.25/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back a decade:

September 9, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 9, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 9, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 9, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

September 9, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

September 9, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

September 9, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

September 9, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

September 9, 2010: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 9, 2009: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.26/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.28/g.

Richmond- $2.20/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.23/g.

West Virginia- $2.53/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.52/g.

“For its eighth straight week, the national average has declined even as oil prices have bucked the trend in the last week, moving higher on optimism over upcoming trade talks between China and the United States,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While most of the country saw gas prices continuing to drop, it certainly was not all. The West Coast has gas prices rise gently in recent weeks, but those increases likely won’t last. Moving forward, I believe the market will closely watch the October trade talks and any comments made between the countries until then, and gas prices will track with optimism- should there be a positive conciliatory tone between the two, we may see a more organized, but temporary, upward move. If trade talks fall apart, then expect more price declines that will accelerate in the weeks ahead. Markets have been reliably unreliable in recent weeks and it seems that will likely continue as the talks hold significant meaning for oil and gasoline demand.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.

