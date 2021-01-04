Virginia gas prices continue recent trend on upswing

Virginia gas prices have risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations.

Gas prices in Virginia are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24/g today. The national average is up 8.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Analysis

“After several weeks seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little as we head into the New Year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful 2021’s theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher. How much higher? GasBuddy will be revealing its 2021 Fuel Price Outlook tomorrow answering that question, giving motorists some insight into the trends expected in the coming 365 days. Short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases.”

Trends

Historical gasoline prices in Virginia and the national average going back ten years:

January 4, 2020: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 4, 2019: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 4, 2018: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 4, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 4, 2016: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 4, 2015: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

January 4, 2014: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 4, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 4, 2012: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 4, 2011: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Roanoke- $2.01/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.01/g.

Richmond- $2.13/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.13/g.

West Virginia- $2.09/g, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.10/g.

GasBuddy data is accessible at FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

