Virginia Fraternal Order of Police endorses Glenn Youngkin

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin has received the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia.

“On behalf of the 6,618 members of the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia, we firmly endorse Glenn Youngkin for Governor of Virginia. Mr. Youngkin is the only gubernatorial candidate to sit down with the Fraternal Order of Police and outline his goals as governor. Mr. Youngkin expressed his commitment to keeping the citizens of the commonwealth of Virginia safe. He has a positive outlook for law enforcement and how we will effectively function in the future,” said Fraternal Order of Police President John H. Ohrnberger.

“I am honored to have the support of the Fraternal Order of Police, and look forward to working closely with them and the rest of Virginia’s law enforcement community to make Virginia’s neighborhoods among the safest in the nation, not the most dangerous,” Youngkin said. “Terry McAuliffe has turned his back on law enforcement and embraced the most radical elements of his party that want to defund the police, abolish ICE, and close prisons.”