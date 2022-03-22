Virginia Football welcoming NFL scouts to Grounds for Pro Day

Thirteen Virginia Football players are scheduled to participate in the program’s 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility.

This year’s Pro Day will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra with John Freeman and former Cavalier standout wide receiver Ahmad Hawkins providing commentary. The coverage will begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The 13 players will participate in a mix of the 40-yard dash, the vertical and broad jump, 3-cone drill, pro agility 60-yard shuttle and the bench press (225 pounds). In addition, the players will start the day by having their height, weight, hand and wing measured by NFL representatives.

After the conclusion of the testing drills, the NFL scouts in attendance will put players through offensive, defensive and specialist drills by position.

A total of 31 NFL teams have indicated they will attend the workouts.

The list of Virginia Football players participating in Pro Day includes:

RB Devin Darrington (2022 PFF Grade: 84.6)

S Joey Blount (2022 PFF Grade: 77.7)

TE Jelani Woods (2022 PFF Grade: 77.1)

P Jacob Finn (2022 PFF Grade: 75.3)

OG Chris Glaser (2022 PFF Grade: 72.3)

OT Ryan Nelson (2022 PFF Grade: 69.7)

CB Nick Grant (2022 PFF Grade: 67.1)

WR Ra’Shaun Henry (2022 PFF Grade: 63.7)

DL Mandy Alonso (2022 PFF Grade: 61.3)

LB Elliott Brown (2022 PFF Grade: 53.0)

S De’Vante Cross (2022 PFF Grade: 49.3)

WR Artie Henry (2022 PFF Grade: 43.1)

DB Joe Comer (no grade)

