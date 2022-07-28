Virginia Football turning back the clock with ‘new’ helmets

Scott German
Last updated:

uva football helmetAt the Virginia Football 2022 Media Day held Thursday at the George Welsh Practice Facility, the gathered media had the opportunity to look at the helmets the Cavaliers will be outfitted with this season.

The white helmet is essentially the same as last year’s, while the blue is a bit different. Both helmets date back at least 30 years in UVA gridiron history.

The blue helmet displays a distinct, but simple, orange V-sabre on both sides. The helmet will provide a nice contrast to either the white or orange jerseys.

The white helmet is almost the same as last season, with one major exception, no numbers. Both sides of the helmet are identical. The white helmet still has the orange and blue stripes on the top, while the blue helmet has no stripes.

Neither helmet was officially “introduced.” Both were placed on a table in front of Virginia coach Tony Elliott as he addressed the gathered media.


Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.