Virginia Football turning back the clock with ‘new’ helmets
At the Virginia Football 2022 Media Day held Thursday at the George Welsh Practice Facility, the gathered media had the opportunity to look at the helmets the Cavaliers will be outfitted with this season.
The white helmet is essentially the same as last year’s, while the blue is a bit different. Both helmets date back at least 30 years in UVA gridiron history.
The blue helmet displays a distinct, but simple, orange V-sabre on both sides. The helmet will provide a nice contrast to either the white or orange jerseys.
The white helmet is almost the same as last season, with one major exception, no numbers. Both sides of the helmet are identical. The white helmet still has the orange and blue stripes on the top, while the blue helmet has no stripes.
Neither helmet was officially “introduced.” Both were placed on a table in front of Virginia coach Tony Elliott as he addressed the gathered media.