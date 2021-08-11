Virginia Football: Single game tickets, promotional dates announced

Published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, 4:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia single-game football tickets are now on sale, and promotional dates have been announced for the 2021 season, including the dates for the University’s Family Weekend and Homecomings game.

The Cavaliers’ season-opening contest against William & Mary on Saturday, Sept. 4 is designated as the 4th Side Orange Out. Each fan is encouraged to wear an orange T-shirt to the game at Scott Stadium.

The game will cap off the program’s annual “Paint the Town Orange” activities that include a pep rally at Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall on Friday, Sept. 3.

The Sept. 11 game against Illinois is Heroes Day. There will be special recognitions throughout the game honoring the military as well as first responders. The UVA athletics department provides complimentary tickets to first responders and military locations across the state. Ticket discounts are also available to first responders, members of the military and their families.

The Friday, Sept. 24 game against Wake Forest is University Night with special ticket offers to UVA faculty and staff. Achievements by University employees will be highlighted during the game.

Virginia’s annual Homecomings Game will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 when Duke visits Scott Stadium.

The Georgia Tech game on Saturday, Oct. 23 has been designated as Family Weekend at the University. Family members and friends of current UVA students will have access to discounted tickets for the Family Weekend game.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will square off in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Scott Stadium. The game serves as the annual “Senior Day” for the program.

Season tickets

Season tickets for UVA’s 2021 schedule are currently on sale at VirginiaSports.com at five different price points. Fans also have options to purchase mini-packs and 10-ticket flex packs.

Single game tickets

Single game tickets to all home games are now on sale. Single-game tickets to the Nov. 27 home game against Virginia Tech are available to be purchased by 2020 football season ticket holders and current VAF donors who contribute $100 or more.

Group tickets

Group discounts are available when bringing 20 or more fans out to a game! Please contact the Virginia Athletics ticket office for more details on group tickets.

How to purchase tickets

Season tickets may be purchased online at www.VirginiaSports.com/tickets. Season tickets may also be ordered over the phone Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. by calling (800) 542-8821.