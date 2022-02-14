Virginia Football season tickets on sale now: You’re going to want to act soon

Today’s the day to order your Virginia Football season tickets. You’ll be happy you did around Halloween.

The deadline to order tickets for the seven-game home schedule, which is stacked toward the back end of the fall, is April 30.

September is a bit of a dud – home games with Richmond (Sept. 3) and ODU (Sept. 17). Louisville comes to Charlottesville on Oct. 8, then, the motherlode.

Miami opens a four-week stretch of games in Scott Stadium on Oct. 29, with UNC on Nov. 5, Pitt on Nov. 12 and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 19.

New coach Tony Elliott has Heisman Trophy contending QB Brennan Armstrong and a defense that will be rebuilding over the next few months in store for the 2022 season.

Details of what you’ll need to see this team play are below, courtesy Virginia Athletics.

Season ticket/Parking renewals

Fans who purchased season tickets and/or parking for the 2021 season and paid any required VAF donation will be able to renew their seats and parking online through My Account now. Season ticket renewals are the same for the 2021 season.

New season ticket/Parking sales

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2022 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Hooville ($290 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($220) and Value ($129). Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $235. Full-time University of Virginia faculty and staff and alumni within 5 years of graduation are eligible to purchase up to 4 season tickets for 20% off the regular price.

April 30 renewal and priority ordering deadline

Fans must complete their purchase by April 30 for Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points to count in the seating process. All season tickets in Priority sections will have a required minimum annual contribution to VAF (2 seats – $100, 4 seats – $750, 6 seats – $5,000, 8 seats – $7,500, 10 seats – $15,000, 12 seats – $25,000) and all season tickets in Prime seating will again have a required $50 per seat annual contribution to VAF. Reserved parking in VAF lots requires a minimum donation of either $750 or $1,750 depending on the lot.

A donation to VAF is not required to purchase season tickets in Hooville, Choice and Value seating sections.

Improvements in seat and parking locations for season ticket members in Priority areas will take place using the online seat relocation tool beginning in late May based on VAF Priority Points. To qualify for seats in Priority and Prime sections, pledges to the Virginia Athletics Foundation must be received by April 30. Bonus points will be awarded for payment of gifts received by March 31.

All returning Prime, Hooville, Choice and Value season ticket members will have the opportunity to contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office and make changes on demand throughout the renewal period and will also have access to the online seat relocation tool in May.

Fans First Ticket Program

The value of all season ticket and parking purchases for the 2022 season is guaranteed under the Fans First Ticket Program.

Ticket sales and service

For questions regarding football season tickets or the Fans First Ticket Program, please contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Fans may send an email anytime to uvatickets@virginia.edu or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., contact the ticket staff by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821) or live chat.

Story by Chris Graham