Virginia Football schedule for 2020: Labor Day opener, six home games

Published Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Football, coming off its first ACC Coastal championship, gets a challenging 2020 schedule that includes a game at Clemson and a Labor Day contest in Atlanta against Georgia.

The schedule also features an underwhelming slate of six Saturday home games that won’t get fans all that excited when season tickets go on sale next week, unfortunately for those who have been hoping against hope to, at some point between now and the end of time, be a part of a packed Scott Stadium environment again.

The season opens Labor Day night in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Georgia, which went 12-2 and was ranked fourth in both of the final national polls in 2019.

The Bulldogs lose starting quarterback Jake Fromm, who has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but will gain the services of Wake Forest grad transfer QB Jamie Newman, who will likely be their QB1 for the opener.

After home games with VMI (Sept. 12) and UConn (Sept. 19), the ‘Hoos then get a road trip to Clemson, the 2019 national runner-up, on Sept. 26.

The Tigers, 14-1 in 2019, defeated UVA 62-17 in the 2019 ACC Championship Game in December.

The road schedule also includes Georgia Tech (Oct. 17), ODU (Oct. 24), Duke (Friday, Nov. 13) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 28).

Note how the Virginia Tech game is on a Saturday for the first time in a while.

The other home games on the schedule, after VMI and UConn, are North Carolina (Oct. 3), Miami (Oct. 31), Louisville (Nov. 7), and Pitt (Nov. 21).

Season tickets for Virginia home games will go on sale Jan. 29.

There’s probably not going to be a run on the tickets website right at the start.

2020 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 7 vs. Georgia (Monday-Atlanta)

Sept. 12 VMI

Sept. 19 UCONN

Sept. 26 at Clemson

Oct. 3 NORTH CAROLINA

Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 at Old Dominion

Oct. 31 MIAMI

Nov. 7 LOUISVILLE

Nov. 13 at Duke (Friday)

Nov. 21 PITT

Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech

Related