Virginia Football Meet the Team Day set for Sunday, Aug. 14
Virginia Football will host 2022 Meet the Team Day presented by UVA Orthopedics on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Scott Stadium. Activities begin at 4 p.m. followed by a Family Movie Day that starts at 5:30 p.m. on Hoo Vision. The event is free to the public.
Entry for the event will be through the West Gates at Scott Stadium. The West Gates will open starting at 3:45 p.m. Parking is free at the lots adjacent to Scott Stadium.
Coach Tony Elliott and the Cavalier football team will be available for autographs starting at 4 p.m. on the lower level concourse of the stadium. Fans can pick up copies of the team’s 2022 Team Poster at the event.
Concessions, balloon artists and face painters will be available during the event.
The feature movie presentation will be decided based on a fan vote. Fans have the opportunity to cast a ballot on the featured movie presentation.
The options are: “Lightyear,” “Encanto” or “The Bad Guys.”
Fans can cast their votes on Monday and Tuesday at the @VirginiaSports Twitter account. The movie receiving the most votes will be announced on @VirginiaSports Tuesday evening.
Season tickets
Season tickets, three-game mini plans and single-game tickets for 2022 Virginia Football home games are currently on sale. For season tickets, fans have five different price options from which to choose for the upcoming season. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Hooville ($290 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($220) and Value ($129). Season reserved parking options in VAF lots are available for new buyers beginning at $235. UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.
Mini plans
Mini plans include one ticket from three groups of games. Those are priced between $60 and $165 based on location. Mini plan details are available at this link.
Single-game tickets
Single-game tickets for all seven Cavalier home games are now available. Ticket prices for UVA home games start at between $16 and $30 depending on the opponent. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets prior to the start of the season. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office uses dynamic ticket pricing, so prices can fluctuate as the supply and demand for tickets changes.
For questions about football tickets, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., by phone (800-542-8821).