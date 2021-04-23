Virginia Football: May 1 Spring Game open for limited public attendance

Virginia Football’s final practice date of the spring on Saturday, May 1, will be open for limited public attendance, the program announced on Friday.

The Saturday, May 1 Spring Game will take place at Scott Stadium and start at noon. Attendance for the event is free.

2020 and 2021 season ticket holders and UVA students will have first access to claim tickets and will receive information via email on Monday regarding early access.

Tickets for the spring game will be made available to the general public on a first come, first served basis at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28. Once available, tickets can be claimed here.

Fans must sit in designated seating pods of two seats. Seats will be marked for social distancing.

Entry and parking

All fans may enter Scott Stadium through the east and west gates. Gates open at 11a.m. Parking at Scott Stadium is free for the event.

Tailgating is not permitted in any University parking lots for this event.

Ticket delivery

UVA athletics tickets are now completely digital. All tickets will be delivered electronically as mobile tickets. Tickets will not be available for distribution at any UVA ticket office at Scott Stadium, but will remain available online for as long as seats are available.

A complete guide to Mobile Ticketing can be found here.

Health and safety precautions

Face coverings must be worn by fans at all times in Scott Stadium, including while seated and social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will be grounds for removal from the venue.

