Virginia Football: Jana, Reinkensmeyer named to Wuerffel Trophy Preseason Watch List

Virginia wide receiver Terrell Jana and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer have been named to the preseason Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Named for 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Jana (Sr., Vancouver, B.C.) was one of five FBS receivers with 100+ target, 70 percent catch rate and 10+ yards per target in 2019. Jana was No. 2 in the nation in 2019 with fewest drops and over 100 targets. He had one drop as Virginia was No. 1 in the nation in 2019 with the lowest drop rate (1.7%). Jana made 74 catches for 886 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He was also was No. 4 in the ACC with 74 catches, which ranks No. 7 on UVA’s all-time single-season list

Reinkensmeyer (Sr., Highlands Ranch, Colo.) started 13 of UVA’s 14 games in 2019 with 12 coming at right tackle. He helped block for quarterback Bryce Perkins, one of two quarterbacks in the nation with 3,000+ passing yards and 700+ rushing yards in 2019. He was a key blocker for Perkins as the quarterback broke the UVA single-season passing record and single-season total offense record.

Jana and Reinkensmeyer are two of 11 ACC players to make the 114-person watch list. UVA is the only ACC team with multiple players.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 3 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 23.

The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City on Dec. 8. The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 19, 2021 in Fort Walton Beach.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football.

Information from Virginia Athletics

