Virginia Football: ‘Hoos add two to 2020 recruiting class

Published Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 4:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Football coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Wednesday the addition of two NLI signings to the Class of 2020: defensive lineman Nusi Malani (San Bruno, Calif.) and wide receiver Demick Starling (Nashville, Tenn.).

The program had signed 13 players to its recruiting class in the December signing period.

Malani, a 6’6”, 250-pounder, a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, was named the West Catholic Athletic Defensive Lineman of the Year and named Bay Area Preps HQ’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after recording 61 tackles, including 35 solo stops, as a senior.

Starling, a 6’0”, 170-pounder, caught 34 passes for 454 yards and five touchdowns as a senior in 2019, and was the 2019 Tennessee state champ in the 400 meters (48.3 seconds) and was the runner-up in the 100 meters (10.74) and 200 meters (21.8).

“We were very pleased to add Nusi and Demick to this class, and it is interesting how they have diverse backgrounds regarding the recruiting process,” Mendenhall said. “Nusi has been a highly-targeted prospect after playing so well as a sophomore in his team’s state championship season. He’s played in a program that has produced Power Five players and we loved his physical approach, mentality and leadership. He will be a good fit in a 3-4 scheme.

“Demick blossomed late in his high school career, didn’t attend summer camps, a bit of a diamond in the rough. We were fortunate to have one of our analysts, Zach Bradshaw, identify him. He’s an amazing, amazing athlete. Fantastic track and field competitor who excels at sprints and the high jump. We feel he has the skills, and more importantly the desire and work ethic, to fit into our wide receiver room and develop along the same path that some of our recent players at that position have,” Mendenhall said.

Story by Chris Graham

Related